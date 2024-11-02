eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.850 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 7,848,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,002. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

