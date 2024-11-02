Luken Investment Analytics LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 4,516.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,698 shares during the period. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF comprises about 4.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,532,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,971,000 after acquiring an additional 629,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 89,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after buying an additional 221,583 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after buying an additional 432,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 72,881 shares during the period.

BATS:RDVI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.39. 222,583 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

