United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,684. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 3.8 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.46. 134,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,150. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.82. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $114.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

