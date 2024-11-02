Magna International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Magna International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$51.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 8.8948171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magna International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magna International to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Report on MG

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.