Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Stevens Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.83. 628,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,127. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.64. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

