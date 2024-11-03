Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.56 and traded as high as C$18.26. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.15, with a volume of 38,801 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Up 0.8 %

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$825.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

