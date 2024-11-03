GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. GTX shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 961 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

