Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 21,177 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.54% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $145,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.3% in the third quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

VONV stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $64.97 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.38. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

