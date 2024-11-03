GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.42. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 8,406 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 126.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform.

Further Reading

