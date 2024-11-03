Allen Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $319.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.47 and a 200 day moving average of $315.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.52 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 181.58% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

