Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.85.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. Masco has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Masco by 956.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,070,000 after buying an additional 895,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,823,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,581,000 after buying an additional 728,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 721,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after acquiring an additional 551,203 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

