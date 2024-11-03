Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Stephens

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.21. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $165.39 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 431.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

