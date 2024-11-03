Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 829,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $69,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after buying an additional 2,179,857 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 6,655,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,308,000 after buying an additional 517,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $79.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

