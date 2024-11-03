Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 1,932 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $218.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.79 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

