Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 146.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,513 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.85% of Capital Southwest worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 37.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on CSWC

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.