Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

LivaNova Stock Down 0.9 %

LIVN opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after acquiring an additional 863,157 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 710,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 607,598 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,614,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,816,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 213,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

