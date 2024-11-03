Empire Life Investments Inc. Makes New $5.03 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $843.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,058.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,039.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $783.57 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

