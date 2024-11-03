Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

