Indie Asset Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,187 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
VV opened at $262.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.40 and a twelve month high of $268.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
