Barclays Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $320.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $327.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.00.

Eaton stock opened at $335.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton has a 52 week low of $211.99 and a 52 week high of $349.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in Eaton by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

