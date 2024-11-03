Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCS
Marcus Stock Up 9.3 %
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marcus will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 98.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marcus
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.