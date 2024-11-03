Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.980-2.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5 billion-$15.5 billion.
Otsuka Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $30.28 on Friday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.
Otsuka Company Profile
