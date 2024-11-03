Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.980-2.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5 billion-$15.5 billion.

Otsuka Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $30.28 on Friday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

