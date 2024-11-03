Indie Asset Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises about 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBTC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after acquiring an additional 538,256 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of GBTC opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $65.61.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

