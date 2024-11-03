Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHY opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

