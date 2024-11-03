Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLHY opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Chemical Group
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.