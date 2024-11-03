Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.43% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,857,000 after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $1,046,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,747,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 84,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NOG opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,226. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $228,013. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

