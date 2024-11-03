Prossimo Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.