BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 96086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52.

Get BluMetric Environmental alerts:

Insider Activity at BluMetric Environmental

In other news, Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton acquired 47,000 shares of BluMetric Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,550.00. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.