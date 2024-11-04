Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,461 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $29,728.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,845,582 shares in the company, valued at $22,294,630.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $126,909.67.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $18,135.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $69,255.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,768 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $142,628.16.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,078 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $146,023.02.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,537 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $261,028.44.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MIO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,011. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIO. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000.

