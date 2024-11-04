Craig Hallum Issues Positive Forecast for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $199.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.82.

NYSE:GTLS traded up $8.55 on Monday, reaching $138.55. 888,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average is $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

