Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $793-798 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $795.23 million. Inspire Medical Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.400 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.58.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.71. 789,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,077. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.27. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

