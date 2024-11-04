Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 46555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $983.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.