Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $50,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

DHR stock opened at $247.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $190.95 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

