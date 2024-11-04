iRobot (IRBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 128.49% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT opened at $9.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. iRobot has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $288.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

