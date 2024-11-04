National Pension Service Has $356.10 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,702,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $356,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 127,859 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $990,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.59 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

