CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 494,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,541 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NTR stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,662. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $60.87.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
