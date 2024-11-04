CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $321,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 494,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,541 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,662. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.