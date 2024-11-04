UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 106,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 674,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $394,347,000 after purchasing an additional 150,716 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $567.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The company has a market capitalization of $524.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.96 and its 200-day moving average is $542.45.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

