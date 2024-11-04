Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 426 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $279.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.26 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.