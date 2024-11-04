Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 1,363 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,969. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.72 and a 52 week high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.