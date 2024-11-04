iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. 4,216,075 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

