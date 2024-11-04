Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires 149 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $159,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 107.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Workday Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.66 on Monday, reaching $240.78. The company had a trading volume of 142,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

