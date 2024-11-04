Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.9% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 80,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $524.94 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $391.92 and a 52-week high of $538.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

