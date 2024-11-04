Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys 23,833 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $23,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

