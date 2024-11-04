Solstein Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,797 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after buying an additional 324,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $114.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

