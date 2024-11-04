Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 485 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $111,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total value of $5,542,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares in the company, valued at $67,175,513.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total value of $168,048.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,946.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,268. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $557.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.26 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Stephens started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

