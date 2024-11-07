Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$56.40 and last traded at C$55.72, with a volume of 2075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.30.
Accelleron Industries Stock Up 3.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.34.
Accelleron Industries Company Profile
Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.
