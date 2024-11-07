Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

Huabao International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.2052 dividend. This is a positive change from Huabao International’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.

