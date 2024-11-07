Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 1245038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
