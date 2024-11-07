Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Alpha Cognition Inc. (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.75, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Alpha Cognition from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Cognition Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
