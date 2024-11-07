Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. Mplx’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.
Mplx Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of MPLX traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $46.98. 2,672,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,126. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.
Mplx Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
