Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Issues Earnings Results

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 34.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

PAX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Patria Investments has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

